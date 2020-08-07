Gantz: Whoever puts Israel to the test will be severely harmed

Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented on the IDF attack in the Gaza Strip following the firing of incendiary balloons towards Israel.

"The State of Israel will not accept any violation of sovereignty and harm to the residents of the south. Gaza must understand that there is no other solution - only bringing the boys home and peace will lead to economic growth in the Gaza Strip. If the terrorist organizations have not yet understood: Whoever puts Israel to the test will be severely harmed," Gantz said.