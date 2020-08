22:52 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Beirut: Explosives arrived on a Russian ship Documents reviewed by CNN showed that 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2013 on a Russian ship. The ship was destined for Mozambique, but ended up stranded in Beirut due to financial difficulties. ► ◄ Last Briefs