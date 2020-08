22:35 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Arabs attack police officers in Jerusalem's Beit Hanina Police officers working to enforce the coronavirus restrictions were attacked by Arabs. The incident occurred in the Arab neighborhood of Beit Hanina in Jerusalem, when police discovered that a woman had violated quarantine and was not wearing a mask. ► ◄ Last Briefs