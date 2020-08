22:26 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Senior Blue and White official: 'Netanyahu is pushing for new elections' A senior Blue and White official blamed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for dragging Israel to new elections. "Netanyahu, with his behavior, is pushing Israel towards new elections with all his might," the source said. ► ◄ Last Briefs