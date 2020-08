21:48 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Toddler injured by vehicle in Bedouin city A three-year-old boy was moderately injured by a vehicle in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat. Magen David Adom paramedics provided the child with first aid and transferred him to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva. ► ◄ Last Briefs