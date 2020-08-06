Nearly one-fifth of Israelis want Naftali Bennett for prime minister

When asked who the best candidate for prime minister is, 37% of Israelis said Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is the best man for the job, while 19% said Yamina chief MK Naftali Bennett would be more appropriate.

The Kan 11 poll, which was conducted by the Kantar Institute, also showed that fifteen percent of Israelis would like to see Yesh Atid-Telem chair MK Yair Lapid as prime minister, while 10% chose Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White).