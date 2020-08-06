20:19 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Gideon Sa'ar: Insanity to send teachers for at-risk students home MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) responded to the termination letters sent to 1,500 teachers for at-risk students. "It's complete insanity to send the Hila Project teachers home, when they do holy work with students who need them," Sa'ar said. "I reiterate my call to Prime Minister Netanyahu to intervene immediately in this crisis and to find a solution, [for this] and for the other educational projects which are in danger." ► ◄ Last Briefs