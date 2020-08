19:58 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 IDF Chief-of-Staff Kochavi orders leave for troops on the border IDF Chief-of-Staff Kochavi has ordered that troops stationed on the Lebanese border be put on rotational leave so they can stay fresh and ready for any contingency. ► ◄ Last Briefs