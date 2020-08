19:35 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Netanyahu: With proper behavior we will eradicate COVID-19 Read more Prime Ministers says 'there is no country with morbidity like ours which has not locked down,' praises work on development of vaccine. ► ◄ Last Briefs