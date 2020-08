19:34 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Ohio Governor DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 Prior to greeting President Donald Trump at an airport in Cleveland, Ohio governor Mike DeWine took a test for COVID-19 and the result was positive. However, it should be noted that the governor is currently asymptomatic. ► ◄ Last Briefs