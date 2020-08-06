|
19:28
Reported
Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20
Mayor of Jerusalem designates section of park for protesters
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon has set a side a section of Independence Park as a gathering and sleeping place for protesters, many of whom participate in nearby demonstrations outside the residence of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.
Facing the discomfort of those who live in the area, the mayor decided to demarcate a specific area of the park for protesters. However, setting up tents will not be allowed in the park.
