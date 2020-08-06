Min. of Jerusalem Affairs: 'It's forbidden to harm National Service'

National Service is an alternative to army service in Israel and it largely consists of those who choose instead to work as volunteers teaching and working among underprivileged populations.

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Rav Rafi Peretz spoke out on the lack of budget allotted for National Service in the upcoming year. "It's forbidden to harm National Service," Peretz said.

"National Service is an essential part of Israeli society and not a temporary project. The fact that there is no budget does not need to stop their important acitivities," Peretz added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Settlement Tzahi Hanegbi who adminsters National Service has been charged with finding a solution to the lack of a budget.

"We cannot accept that becasue of a minor budgetary and adminstrative matter the voluntary activity of 4,000 young people will be put on hold, especially since they are scheduled to take up their new assignments as soon as next week," Hanegbi said.