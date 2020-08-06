|
News BriefsAv 16, 5780 , 06/08/20
MK Kahana: 'Bennett could put together a model government'
Knesset member Matan Kahana (Yamina) spoke out in praise of Naftali Bennett, the former Minister of Defense and present chariman of the Yamina party.
"Bennett could put together a model government," Kahana said. "In the government today they are instituting all the things that Bennett advised at the end of March. Only because of personal scores has Bennett been excluded from the government."
