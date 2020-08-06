MK Shaked: 'Israel is about to lose its chance to apply sovereignty'

"Israel has a true friend in the White House and we need to take advantage of this rare opportunity to apply sovereignty before the American elections. The prime minister needs to take a bold step to apply soverignty to the entire settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria without giving up anything. Now is the time for the prime minister to prove his leadership," Shaked (Yamina) said.

Shaked's remarks came after meeting with HaBitchonistim, a movement of retired leaders from the military and security establishment. The movement was founded this year primarily in order to advance the sovereignty agenda.