Compensation doubled for victims of discrimination

Anyone who is a victim of discrimination where public services are involved will now be entitled to double the compensation that was previously awarded for such treatment.

The compensation for which such a victim is entitled will now reach a maximum of NIS 120,000.

Minister of Immigration and Absorption Penina Tamano-Shata embraced the new law. "At this time more than ever this law is urgently needed in order to fight against discrimination and racism which are a blot on civilized society," Tamano-Shata said.