The Ministry of Health has warned against entering the Jordan and other rivers in the North due to unusually high levels of contaminants found in water samples. Such contaminants pose a danger to bathers.

The following bathing areas should be avoided: the Jordan River from the Hori Bridge to Mitzad Ateret, Nahal Zaki, Nahal Meshushim, Breichat Meshushim, Nahal El Al.