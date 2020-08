17:06 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Ha'aretz journalist: 'Smotrich more of an enemy than Lebanon' Read more Ha'aretz journalist attacked MK Smotrich, 'How's he better than Christians who stood by as Jews suffered in Europe?' ► ◄ Last Briefs