Report: Rocket fuel ignited in Beirut blast

Arab affairs correspondent Ehud Yaari from Channel 12 news has reported that yesterday's deadly blast in Beirut involved the explosion of ammonium nitrate that was to be used as fuel for Hezbollah rockets.

Yaari expressed his view that the explosion may not have been set off intentionally. Still, he thought that the quick response of the head of Lebanon's internal security service that "the cause was ammonium nitrate that had been stored for seven years" was strange.

Yaari also pointed out that the person who manages the port of Beirut where the blast occurrsed is the brother-in-law of Nasrallah, the Hezbollah chief.