16:49 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Could new evidence overturn verdict on deadly Duma firebombing? New testimony from an eyewitness to the firebombing of a home in the Arab village of Duma could potentially overturn the guilty verdict and the sentence of life imprisonment for the alleged perpetrator, Amiram Ben-Uliel. The attack resulted in the death of two young parents and their baby.