16:39 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Netanyahu set to visit Jerusalem Hospital for important announcement Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is set to visit Sha'arei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem this evening from where he will issue an important announcment to the press. ► ◄ Last Briefs