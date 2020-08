16:33 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Son of Netanyahu prosecutor falsely accused of striking police officer Kann News has reported that a court has ordered an immediate halt to the distribution of a video in which someone is shown striking a police officer. Contrary to the video's claim the attacker is not the son of Liat Ben-Ari, the prosecuting attorney in the Netanyahu trial. ► ◄ Last Briefs