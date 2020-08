16:22 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Fire in Mount Hebron near Eshkolot under control Firefighting crews have brought a blaze under control that broke out near the community of Eshkolot in the Mount Hebron region in Judea. ► ◄ Last Briefs