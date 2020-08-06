Blue and White agree with ultra-orthodox party heads, coalition intact

Blue and White representatives reacted to the desire of the heads of the ultra-orthodox parties to keep the governing coalition intact in the following words:

"The citizens of Israel will not forgive whoever drags the country into elections during a medical and economic emergency. We agree with Litzman, Gafni, and Deri that we must pass a one-year budget, just as all Israeli economists recommend in order to strengthen the citizens, the economy, and Israeli society."