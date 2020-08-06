Ultra-orthodox party chiefs: Don't be dragged into elections

The heads of three ultra-orthodox parties met this afternoon in Bnei Brak, an ultra-orthodox city adjacent to Tel Aviv. The three in attendance were Areyh Deri from Shas (Sephardic ultra-orthodox), Yaakov Litzman from Agudat Yisrael and Moshe Gafni from United Torah Judaism.

At the end of the meeting, the three appealed to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gantz to smooth over their differences around the budget and not drag the country into new elections.