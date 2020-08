15:47 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Israel warns Western nations about protests of pro-Palestinian group Israel has warned Western nations about a pro-Palestinian group that calls itself Samidoun. The group is planning large protests at the end of this week in major cities of Western countries. ► ◄ Last Briefs