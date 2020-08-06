Baby with Jewish mother and Muslim father given brit milah

A baby born to a Jewish woman married to a Muslim has received a brit milah (circumcision). The woman exploited the fact that the baby was born when her husband was detained in a foreign country after being arrested for a crime committed there. The brit was held in a park near the city of Lod.

The woman is now seeking to end all connection with her husband. She was assisted in organizing the cirumcision ceremony by Yad L'Achim, an organization that seeks to prevent intermarriage in Israel as well as missionizing activity. Yad L'Achim is also providing legal assistance in the woman's efforts to divorce her husband.