14:36 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Bennett in isolation after proximity to journalist testing positive Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett has put himself in isolation until next Sunday, after it became clear that he was in proximity of a journalist who had tested COVID-19 positive, Channel 12 News reported.