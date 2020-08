14:04 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Police: Reject Rehavia residents' petition against PM house protests The Israel Police recommends rejecting the petition by residents of Rehavia, and allowing the public freedom to demonstrate in front of the Prime Minister's House. ► ◄ Last Briefs