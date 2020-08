13:30 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 80-year-old woman attacked, stabbed in Bat Yam; condition mild An 80-year-old woman was attacked and stabbed in the city of Bat Yam. She is in light condition. Rescue forces gave her first aid treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs