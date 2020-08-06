12:56 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Prof Gamzo 'wants more partnership instead of closure, restrictions' Coronavirus coordinator Prof. Roni Gamzo addressed the question of the need to impose a closure. "After consulting with all the experts in Israel, the direction is currently to wait with drastic measures of restrictions. Everyone understood that we want to reduce the coefficient of infection even further and maintain it over time. It requires a lot of concentration from all of us. Instead of closure and restrictions from above, I want more partnership and order from below," Gamzo said at a press conference he assembled. ► ◄ Last Briefs