12:52 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 COVID-19: Defense Minister's bureau to publish 'significant statement' Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured the Biological Institute in Ness Ziona today to follow efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine. At the end of the tour, his office announced that a 'significant statement' would be published later in the day.