News BriefsAv 16, 5780 , 06/08/20
Prof. Zeev Rothstein: Public wants to keep law, but they're exhausted
Hadassah Hospitals Director Prof. Zeev Rothstein responded to an IDF Home Front Command survey according to which only 17% of Israelis understand coronavirus restrictions.
"The public wants to keep the law, but they're exhausted. Everything you described in percentages I see is happening on the ground. Public dissatisfaction and the crisis of trust are high-level," Rothstein said in an interview with 103FM.
