09:49 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Four Kinneret beaches closed for water pollution Four Kinneret beaches: Ginosar, Reket, Briniki, and Tzinbari were banned for bathing until further notice. This, due to abnormal water test results.