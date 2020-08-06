MK Dayan: Lebanese people didn't come out in anger against Hezbollah

Likud MK Uzi Dayan refers to Israel's offer of aid to Lebanon, after the deadly explosion in the port of Beirut.

"Israel's offer of help to Lebanon is a worthy humane initiative. But don't cultivate false expectations. Lebanon is a non-state controlled by a terror organization.

"The Lebanese people will not rage against Hezbollah, which is the organization that will distribute Israeli aid (if it arrives) to its supporters and will continue to attack Israel if only it can. So let's be humane but strong and measured; everyone should do their best in their field," he posted on Twitter.