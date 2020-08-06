FM Gabi Ashkenazi: 'Coalition members behave like in kindergarten'

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi addressed the crisis with the Likud over the budget issue.

"What happened yesterday is a spectacle that citizens don't understand. We're in a medical and economic crisis and I hope not also a social one.

"Coalition members are behaving like in kindergarten. I call on them to put their interests aside. We need a stable government now; it's impossible to make a budget for two months," Ashkenazi said in a Kan News interview.