08:40 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Health Ministry reports 1,683 test coronavirus positive in past day The Health Ministry reports that in the past day, 1,683 people have tested coronavirus positive. The condition of 347 patients who tested positive for the virus is defined as critical.