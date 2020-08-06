MK Avigdor Liberman: Netanyahu will find any excuse to go to elections

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman estimates that Israel will go to elections polls soon and there is no way to stop it.

"There are no defectors in Blue and White, so Netanyahu is going to elections in November, before the trial begins. Even if the budget issue is disposed of, he'll find another excuse. Gantz is a façade. Blue and White cannot be trusted," Liberman said in an interview with Galei Tzahal.