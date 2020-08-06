|
08:26
Reported
Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20
'There's no such thing as country of Lebanon; it exists only on paper'
Policy and Strategy Institute head Amos Gilad referred to Lebanon's response to the explosion in the port of Beirut.
"There is no state of Lebanon. It exists only on paper, it isn't functioning. This is a terrible tragedy. Hezbollah is ready to endanger Lebanon in a confrontation with Israel. No one's able to remove the organization from there," Gilad said in a Kan News interview.
