|
05:10
Reported
News BriefsAv 16, 5780 , 06/08/20
World Bank prepared to assist Lebanon
The World Bank said on Wednesday that it stands ready to assess Lebanon’s damage and needs after the devastating Beirut port explosion on Tuesday and will work to help mobilize public and private financing for reconstruction and recovery.
In a statement quoted by Reuters, the World Bank added it “would be also willing to reprogram existing resources and explore additional financing to support rebuilding lives and livelihoods of people impacted by this disaster.”
Last Briefs