03:25
News BriefsAv 16, 5780 , 06/08/20
Facebook removes video post from Trump's personal page
Facebook on Wednesday removed a video post from US President Donald Trump's personal page that included a segment from a Fox News interview in which he said children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.
"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," said Andy Stone, a Facebook policy spokesperson, according to NBC News.
