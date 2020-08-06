00:39 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Av 16, 5780 , 06/08/20 Culture Minister: We insist on cultural events during coronavirus Culture Minister Hili Tropper issued a statement on Wednesday night at the end of the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting. "We continue to insist on cultural events during the days of coronavirus. Tonight in the Coronavirus Cabinet it was agreed that cultural performances in open spaces will be possible starting next week in green cities. It is not enough and we will work to hold cultural performances even indoors, but this is the beginning of bringing culture back to life,” he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs