News BriefsAv 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
Police fine participants in wedding of the grandson of the Rebbe from Belz
Police on Wednesday evening fined participants in the wedding of the grandson of the Rebbe from Belz, including the organizers of the event, after it was discovered that the wedding was attended by thousands of participants in violation of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.
In addition, the police opened an investigation on charges of licensing offenses.
