22:42 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Prof. Gamzu: We could institute lockdown in 2 weeks Prof. Roni Gamzu, Israel's coronavirus Czar, said Wednesday night that the government could impose a lockdown if coronavirus morbidity rates do not decrease in the next two weeks.