20:23 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Health Ministry: 1,060 new coronavirus cases 1,060 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed since midnight, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday evening. In addition, the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 565.