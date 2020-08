20:16 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20 Tel Aviv City Hall lights up with colors of Lebanese flag Tel Aviv's City Hall was lit up in the colors of the Lebanese flag Wednesday evening in a show of solidarity with the victims of yesterday's massive explosion in Beirut. ► ◄ Last Briefs