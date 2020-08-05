|
Av 15, 5780 , 05/08/20
UN delays verdict in murder of former Lebanese PM after Beirut blast
The United Nations Special Tribunal for Lebanon announced that it would delay its verdict in the trial of four men accused of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005 "out of respect for the countless victims of the explosion that shook Beirut on 4 August.”
The verdict was supposed to be released on August 7, and will instead be released on August 18.
