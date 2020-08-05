Hamas calls for national struggle against 'Occupation'

The Hamas terrorist groups called for the establishment of a national committee of all Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations to take part in "defending Jerusalem and conducting the struggle against Israel's Jewish policies in the capital.

Maher Abed, a member of the Hamas Politburo, said Wednesday that Israel's continued aggression in Jerusalem, which includes home demolitions and expulsions, requires a national stance to deter the "occupation" from continuing a policy of pressure Palestinian Arabs to leave the city.