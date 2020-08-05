Head of Medical Association: Israel #1 in virus infections

Head of Israel's Medical Association, Prof. Tzion Hagai, said tonight (Wednesday) that it will be impossible to avoid another lockdown in order to reduce the infection rate.

"There are between 1,500 and 2,000 infections a day. In order to be able to begin the school year, we need to reduce this figure to 100-200. We need a lockdown lasting between two and three weeks."

"When you look at the data, we're in first place in the world when it come to CV-19 infections [per capita]," Hagai added.