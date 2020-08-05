|
Head of Samaria Council: Sovereignty depends on us alone
The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, responded today (Wednesday) to Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement this week that the application of sovereignty does not depend on Israel but on American leadership.
Dagan said that the Israeli government has always known how to apply sovereignty since it's the sole decision-maker. "I do not want us to reach a point in the national camp where people start saying the prime minister fooled us."
