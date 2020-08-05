J'lem mayor: 'Praying for Rabbi Steinsaltz's health'

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion spoke today (Wednesday) with the son of Rabbi Adin Even Israel Steinsaltz. Rabbi Manny Even-Yisrael, who told the mayor of his father's health status.

Lion asked the public to pray for the healing of beloved Jerusalemite and winner of the Israel Prize for Jewish Studies. "Rabbi Steinsaltz is part of a beautiful Jerusalem mosaic that combines Torah with values, innovation with originality, he bears importance to Jerusalem, the Jewish people, and on behalf of the members of the city council and Jerusalem's residents we wish the rabbi complete return to health," he said.